Darren Randolph plays key role in hilarious Michail Antonio celebration

West Ham defeated Leicester 4-1 on Monday night, largely thanks to the excellent performance from their new #9 Michail Antonio.

The striker scored two goals and assisted one, on a night that saw him become West Ham’s top scorer in Premier League history.

Antonio is known for his iconic celebrations that he does after scoring, which he has slowed down since the introduction of VAR. But on Monday night, he pulled out one for the ages.

After surpassing Paolo Di Canio’s goal record, Antonio ran over to a cardboard cut out of himself, danced with it for a bit, before lifting it up and kissing it.

Speaking after the game he said it was a reference to the movie Save the Last Dance, though he has since clarified that he meant Dirty Dancing.

Score the goal, make history, nail the celebration, get the film name wrong in the interview 🤦🏾‍♂️ Baby forgive me! #DirtyDancing4Life 😂🙌🏾⚽️⚒ pic.twitter.com/W3f5xZlUMJ — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) August 23, 2021

Irish goalkeeper Darren Randolph was on the bench for the game against Leicester, and he took to Instagram to show he played a key part in making sure Antonio’s celebration went off without a hitch…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇮🇪Darren Randolph 🇺🇸 (@_darrenrandolph)

Speaking after the game, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher praised Antonio’s attitude both on and off the pitch.

Neville said: “Jamie mentioned it, he makes everyone happy. Every time we interview him he is a joy.

“It’s difficult sometimes to come out and speak in front of the media, but I think if you watch that interview there, that’s what can be achieved. He makes everybody love football.”

David Moyes, on the other hand, was not too pleased with the extravagant celebrations that Antonio chose to go with.

Speaking about his post-goal antics, Moyes said: “It’s not something I’m keen on”, however he was clearly delighted with his striker’s performance in the second half.

He said: “I was disappointed with the way he played in the first half but he did enough to shut the manager up after what I said to him at half-time.”

This win leaves West Ham top of the league on goal difference after two games, while Antonio is the joint top scorer in the Premier League.

