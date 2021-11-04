Michael Owen questions whether Man City is the right club for Jack Grealish

“I don’t think Man City want free-kicks…”

Michael Owen has questioned whether Manchester City is the right club for Jack Grealish, and insisted that he doesn’t fit Pep Guardiola’s team “like a glove”.

Owen was quick to state that he does rate Grealish very highly, but that it doesn’t seem like he’s going to fit in as well at City as he could with another club.

After City’s 4-1 win over Club Brugge, Owen and Rio Ferdinand were discussing his performances since he joined the club for £100 million.

Michael Owen on Jack Grealish

He said: “I think he’s a brilliant player. He’s brave, he takes the ball under pressure, he’s exceptional. I’m not sure if he will be as good as he could be with a different team. I think he doesn’t suit Man City perfectly.

“I see Grealish as somebody who takes the ball from deep. He’s strong, he’s confident, he’ll run 50 yards and get tugged back and win a free-kick… I don’t think Man City want free-kicks… They just want quick passing play.

“It’s not really their game. Grealish takes a touch all the time, he slows it down. He’s fantastic and he will create chances, but I don’t think he fits like a glove.”

He also said that he doesn’t see Grealish fitting into the current Liverpool team, as when they break at pace, he would slow the game down, compared to Mo Salah and Sadio Mane who are more direct.

Ferdinand on the other hand says that once he is educated to the “Man City way”, he will evolve into the “perfect” player for this team.

He said that his best attribute is the fact that he draws a number of defenders to him, and that this will free up other midfielders to do the real damage.

You can see the full conversation here:

Read More About: jack grealish, michael owen