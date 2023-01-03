Michael Obafemi transfer news – Ireland star heading for Swansea exit

A shame…

Michael Obafemi has seemingly played his last game for Swansea, based on manager Russel Martin’s latest comments.

Swansea lost 2-1 at home to Burnley on Monday, with Vincent Kompany’s side going even further clear at the top of the table.

Obafemi did not make the squad against Burnley, which has been a common occurrence this season, despite how impressive he was last season.

It was reported that interest from Burnley seemingly unsettled Obafemi at the start of the season, and it seems as though his days at Swansea are numbered.

Martin said that while he gets on with Obafemi, he needs players at Swansea who can be a “good teammate” going forward.

He said: “Those players contributed a lot last season. I think this season there hasn’t been a huge contribution in terms of stats and goals and stuff. I’m really grateful for their contribution last season.

“The bottom line is there were 18 players in the squad who deserved to be in it more than the others. That’s all there is to it really.”

When asked specifically about Obafemi, Martin said: “I don’t know what to say. He is a great kid, we get on well. I’m sure there will be people who make their mind up about what goes on and what doesn’t.

“All I want and all the supporters want is people willing to give 100% every day. 100% presence, attitude, to be unselfish, to run for the team. To behave in that way even when you’re not involved. Be a good teammate.

“At this moment in time, the players involved today deserved that more.”

While Burnley don’t particularly need Obafemi at this point, it would still be possible for them to want to strengthen in attack.

Regardless, there will be plenty of clubs interested in the Ireland international, with a move almost guaranteed this month.

