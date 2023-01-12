An update on the Michael Obafemi situation

Burnley are clearly still interested.

Michael Obafemi seems to have played his last game for Swansea, with the Championship club willing to sell him this month.

Obafemi, who was excellent for Swansea last season, has failed to reach the same heights this season for a number of reasons.

One of them being his desire to leave the club at the start of the season, amid interest from Vincent Kompany’s Burnley.

Burnley tried to sign Obafemi on deadline day, but Swansea did not want to let Obafemi go, despite his wishes.

This has led to his form dipping on the pitch, and a split in the relationship between Obafemi and his manager Russel Martin.

Burnley are now back in for Swansea, but have had two bids rejected already for the Ireland international this transfer window.

It is being reported by Wales Online that Swansea have turned down a bid worth around £2.5m from the Championship leaders, as well as another bid (of which the fee is unknown).

Michael Obafemi transfer news

It is unclear what Swansea are demanding for the striker, but £2.5 million seems very low even for a player that has fallen out of favour with the manager.

Kompany’s side are in quite a nice position too, as they are five points clear at the top of the Championship, and won’t feel as though they necessarily need Obafemi.

However, they will eventually need a player who can play as a central striker in the Premier League, with Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez both 33 years of age.

Obafemi may not be the sort of player who will come in and start straight away if he does sign for Burnley, but by the time they get promoted, he could be an important member of the team.

Plus, if he has any issues with sitting on the bench, it’s not likely he will get too much of an attitude when dealing with Vincent Kompany…

