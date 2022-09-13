Swansea boss explains why Michael Obafemi was given the weekend off

Bad timing…

Swansea manager Russell Martin has explained why Michael Obafemi was left out of the squad to take on QPR on Saturday 3 September.

Swansea won the game 1-0, but did so without Obafemi, who was one of their best players last season.

Martin has elaborated on why he didn’t feature in the game, insisting that the young Ireland international “wasn’t in the right frame of mind” to play for Swansea.

Russell Martin on Michael Obafemi

He said: “Michael will be back in the squad as soon as he’s ready to be back in the squad. It’s down to him to show us he’s in the right place to help the squad.

“Michael’s got a real fight to get back into the team and he has to show that willingness when he comes back in and I’m sure he will.”

Obafemi was a star player for Swansea last season, and looked set to kick on this year as he seemed to have a real understanding with how the team wanted to play.

However, it has been a slow start to the season, as he has only scored one goal so far.

The timing of Obafemi’s exclusion from the team couldn’t be worse for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland side, as he would have been expected to play a big part in the crucial Nations League games at the end of the month.

While Martin did not say that this is the case, it could have been the late bid by Burnley that has turned Obafemi’s head and caused him to be “not in the right frame of mind”.

Vincent Kompany tried to lure Obafemi to Burnley, but Swansea rejected the offer on Deadline Day.

Swansea are taking on Sheffield United on Tuesday night, and it will be interesting to see what part Obafemi plays, if any.

