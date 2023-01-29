Michael Obafemi signing confirmed in classic Burnley fashion

You love to see it.

Michael Obafemi has officially signed for Burnley, with Vincent Kompany strengthening his side in their bid for promotion.

Burnley are currently top of the Championship, and should be playing in the Premier League next season, but Obafemi will need to impress from now until the end of the season if that is to be the case.

Obafemi has only signed on a loan deal until the end of the season with the option to make the move permanent in the summer from Swansea City.

Speaking about the move, Obafemi said: “I’m glad to be here. It’s been a busy few days, but I am just glad that it’s finally done now.

“When I first heard of Burnley’s interest in the summer I was adamant to come here, obviously it didn’t happen then but now I’m here and I just can’t wait to play in the Claret and Blue.”

Michael Obafemi joins Burnley on loan

Burnley, who are known for their impressive and normally hilarious videos to confirm the signing of a player, announced the Obafemi news with some help from Gavin and Stacey.

There has been questions about Obafemi’s attitude in the past, with many suggesting that while the talent is there, the young Ireland international could take his game to the next level if he could get his head down.

Kompany seems like the ideal manager to get a tune out of Obafemi, which can only be good news for Stephen Kenny and Irish football fans.

Plus, with the added incentive of having to play well to earn a permanent deal at the end of the season, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Obafemi really step his game up over the next six months.

Read next: Aaron Connolly celebrates 23rd birthday with two fine goals for Hull

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: michael obafemi