Michael Obafemi with cheeky post-match response to Paul Ince blanking him

Comedic gold from the Ireland international.

Swansea City have shared a video of Michael Obafemi’s cheeky response to Paul Ince blanking him recently.

Obafemi started in Swansea’s 3-2 win over Ince’s Reading side earlier in the week, with the young Irishman back leading the line for his club team.

After the game, Obafemi (who had been substituted in the second-half), made his way towards Ince to shake his hand.

Ince, clearly unhappy with his side’s defeat, turned his back away from the player and left him stood there with his hand out alone.

Obafemi cheekily pretended as though Ince was there and gestured as if he was shaking his hand, despite the fact the former Manchester United man had already walked away.

Swansea fans are loving the video that was posted on TikTok by the official club account.

Michael Obafemi and Paul Ince

Obafemi will be delighted to see himself back in the Swansea starting team after being left out in the cold for a few weeks.

Manager Russell Martin was clearly not happy with Obafemi’s attitude after the striker missed out on a deadline day move to Burnley.

He said: “Michael will be back in the squad as soon as he’s ready to be back in the squad. It’s down to him to show us he’s in the right place to help the squad.

“Michael’s got a real fight to get back into the team and he has to show that willingness when he comes back in and I’m sure he will.”

After a rollercoaster start to the season, Swansea find themselves just three points off the top of the league, and two points off the Burnley side that Obafemi was so eager to join.

Perhaps we will see the young striker back in the Premier League next season.

