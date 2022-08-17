Michael Obafemi scores sensational goal in crazy Swansea vs Millwall game

A young man in form.

Michael Obafemi scored a beautiful goal for Swansea on Tuesday night in what was a crazy game for the Championship side.

Fellow Ireland international Ryan Manning put the Swans a goal up after just one minute, before Obafemi made it 2-0 10 minutes later.

Obafemi displayed some tidy footwork before smashing the ball past the keeper, after dancing around the Millwall defence.

Swansea appeared to be home and dry thanks to the contribution of the two Irishmen, but it wasn’t to be, due to a crazy final few minutes of the match.

With Millwall chasing the game, Swansea ended up scoring two own goals in the last five minutes to throw away the three points.

The point leaves Swansea in 12th place, while Millwall find themselves in fourth after a fine start to the season.

From an Irish perspective, it is great to see Obafemi in fine form after his excellent performance during the Nations League against Scotland.

Obafemi scored a magnificent goal and registered an assist that was arguably even better against Scotland, so Stephen Kenny and Ireland fans alike will be hoping he keeps this good run of form going with more Nations League games on the horizon.

Swansea manager Russell Martin believes this is going to be a big season for the 22-year-old.

He said: “Mikey’s been great as well. Mikey’s going to get loads of goals, he’s had about four chalked off for offside [in pre-season] that haven’t been.

“When you’re that quick, it’s easy to get that wrong if you’re an official. It’s something we’ve spoken about.

“Mikey does such an important role for the team. Although he hasn’t got as many goals as he would have liked, I think Joel and everyone else will be the first to tell you how important Michael is.”

Roll on the games against Armenia and Scotland.

