Stephen Kenny must make one move that all Irish fans want to see

He made the wrong call on Thursday.

Stephen Kenny was clearly unhappy with how his team performed against Norway at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday night.

Before the game even started, a number of Ireland fans were unhappy with the players selected to take the field against a decent but beatable Norway side.

It wasn’t the most inspiring Ireland side we’ve ever seen, with Alan Browne starting in the creative midfield position, and Callum O’Dowda starting left-back ahead of the in-form Robbie Brady.

But the decision that seemed to confuse people the most was leaving Chiedozie Ogbene on the bench, when he has been in such fine form in the Championship.

Ogbene is not long back from an injury, but he is back long enough to have scored on his return, and get some valuable subsequent minutes.

Michael Obafemi has earned his place in the team, having played some excellent games for Ireland in the past 12 months, while Ogbene is a clear fan-favourite.

Callum Robinson is not exactly a man in form, and he didn’t offer a great deal in the Aviva Stadium on Thursday night either.

He tried his best, as he always does, but he was greedy in front of goal at times and seemed more determined to be the star than to help his team win the game.

Michael Obafemi and Chiedozie Ogbene

In friendlies like the one on Thursday, the most important thing is to get the fans out of their seat. Give them a reason to justify why they paid money to attend the game.

Playing an exciting front two of Obafemi and Ogbene would have done just that, or to take it a step further, throwing Evan Ferguson right in the deep end would have been a brave move.

Instead, Kenny went with a tried and tested side that failed to get the job done.

Ironically, against Malta, Robinson could have been a wiser pick than Ogbene, as they may not leave a lot of space in behind for the Corkman to run into.

That being said, we expect to see Ogbene and Obafemi given a chance to show what they can do on Sunday night, just as they should have done on Thursday.

Click here for all things Irish football

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: chiedozie ogbene, michael obafemi