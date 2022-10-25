Michael Obafemi rubs salt in the wounds of Cardiff fans after derby win

He was excellent on the day.

Michael Obafemi has continued to rub salt into the wounds of Cardiff fans, after Swansea’s 2-0 win over their rivals in the Championship on Sunday morning.

Obafemi scored the second of the game, and was a real handful for the Cardiff defence from the first minute until the last.

His only disappointment will be that he didn’t score more, as he did miss one or two chances on top of his goal.

WHAT A PASS 🤤 Michael Obafemi makes it TWO for Swansea ☑️☑️ pic.twitter.com/tZpT8dmGTU — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 23, 2022

It was an easy win for Swansea, largely due to the foolishness of Callum Robinson, who was sent off after six minutes for throwing the ball at an opponent’s face.

Michael Obafemi vs Cardiff

Obafemi has a decent record against Cardiff for Swansea, something which his club pointed out on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

The club wrote: “Obafemi has now scored three South Wales derby goals, putting him joint-sixth on the all-time list alongside the likes of Nathan Dyer and Darren Pratley.”

Obafemi, who has history of mocking the Cardiff fans on social media, replied to the tweet and said: “What’s the record?”

Swansea replied to say that he would need to score five more goals to have the record, but that didn’t dishearten the Ireland international who wrote: “April it is…”

April it is🤪 — MO (@michaelobafemi_) October 24, 2022

Obafemi is obviously just being cheeky on social media, but Cardiff fans seeing him imply that he’s going to score five goals the next time the two teams face off must be frustrating.

Michael Obafemi

Obafemi will be happy to see himself back amongst the goals and back in the Swansea starting lineup after a spell on the sidelines.

After a move to Burnley fell through on deadline day, it is believed that Obafemi’s head was not in the right place, and he was dropped by manager Russell Martin as a result.

This goal against Cardiff should do him the world of good, and will likely get him back in the good books of the Swansea faithful.

