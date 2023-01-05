Michael Obafemi again linked with move to Burnley

This would be an excellent move.

Michael Obafemi could well be on his way to Championship league-leaders Burnley, if the latest reports are to be believed.

Wales Online have reported that Obafemi is wanted by Burnley, after Vincent Kompany’s side were definitely interested him in the summer.

It was interest from Burnley on deadline day that resulted in Obafemi having issues at Swansea this season, as he seemed unhappy that he didn’t get the move he wanted.

This led to Obafemi’s relationship with manager Russel Martin changing. The Swansea boss spoke this week about the Ireland’s striker’s future, implying his days were numbered at the club.

Martin said: “I don’t know what to say. He is a great kid, we get on well. I’m sure there will be people who make their mind up about what goes on and what doesn’t.

“All I want and all the supporters want is people willing to give 100% every day. 100% presence, attitude, to be unselfish, to run for the team. To behave in that way even when you’re not involved. Be a good teammate.

“At this moment in time, the players involved today deserved that more.”

WHAT A PASS 🤤 Michael Obafemi makes it TWO for Swansea ☑️☑️ pic.twitter.com/tZpT8dmGTU — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 23, 2022

Michael Obafemi to Burnley

With Burnley flying it in the Championship, many would wonder whether or not they need to strengthen, and whether or not Obafemi would actually improve them all that much.

However, they do need a player who can play as a central striker, with Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez both 33 years of age.

Obafemi may not have a starting spot immediately, but with Burnley extremely likely to be promoted to the Premier League, the timing for his introduction to the team could be perfect.

Plus, if he has any issues with sitting on the bench, it’s not likely he will get too much of an attitude when dealing with Vincent Kompany…

