Michael Keane screamer vs Spurs shows error in Frank Lampard’s ways

What a goal.

Michael Keane scored an absolute screamer to make sure Everton left Goodison Park with a point against Spurs on Monday night.

It was a late goal that earned a point for Sean Dyche’s side, but it could prove to be extremely important in the race for survival this season.

Keane started the game, and was really at the centre of everything that happened on the night.

In the first-half he made a clearance off the line, before going on to give a penalty away, which Harry Kane calmly slotted home.

He was then the victim of a horrible tackle by Lucas Moura, which saw the Spurs player receive an immediate and straight red card.

This was just moments before he picked up the ball about 35 yards out, took a few strides forward and unleashed an incredible striker into the top corner.

MICHAEL KEANE WHAT A STRIKE THAT IS! 🔥🚀 pic.twitter.com/BKfO8tFuXT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 3, 2023

It was a stunning goal, and without a doubt one of the best of his career, but if things were slightly different the Englishman wouldn’t have even been playing last night.

Michael Keane vs Frank Lampard

Keane spoke in a recent interview about how former manager Frank Lampard treated him.

Keane said that while Lampard was respectful towards him, he essentially said to him that a player his age is unable to improve, and there was nothing he could do to break into the team.

“This season, when Frank Lampard was manager, I played 20 minutes of Premier League football and that’s something I’d never had to cope with before.

“Frank was a good person, but he didn’t really speak to me. When I asked what I could do to get a chance, he said, ‘there’s nothing really.’

“He said, ‘at your age, I’m not going to tell you what to improve, what you should work on. You just need to keep going and see what happens.’

“Frank was a really good person. But unfortunately it didn’t work out — and on a personal level it was probably what I needed to get back in the team.”

Everton fans will be delighted that it’s Dyche in charge and not Lampard, as the Toffees begin to climb up the table.

