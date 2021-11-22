Michael Carrick shares info about his first Man United Starting XI

Not giving too much away…

Michael Carrick will take charge of Manchester United for their Champions League game against Villarreal on Tuesday evening.

The game itself is quite important, as if United are to lose, they will need to win against Young Boys to make it to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The importance of getting to the knockout stage of the competition is massive, especially seeing as the club are currently trying to tempt a top manager to take the manager’s job.

While Mauricio Pochettino is now heavily linked with the job, Carrick knows he has a job to do on Tuesday, and seems set on doing so without making too many changes.

Michael Carrick on his Man United team

He was asked whether or not there will be a significant change tactically while he is in charge, ahead of Tuesday’s game.

He said: “We’ll have to wait and see, really. Obviously I’ve worked with Ole for a long time now and we do have very similar beliefs.

“We did as players and we certainly do as managers. Yes of course I’ve got my own personality, but it should be very similar because that’s why we worked together for so long, and we worked together well.

“I’m not giving too much away about my plans, but I’m very clear in my own mind about what we want to do, how we want to play and how we want to go about it. I’m looking forward to seeing it on the pitch.”

Carrick seemed slightly emotional during the press conference, clearly feeling the effects of what was a tough day at the club.

Speaking about Solskjaer’s sacking, he said: “Yesterday was a very emotional time for everybody at the club. To see Ole lose his job was tough for me, tough for a lot of people at the club. I want to say a massive thank you to Ole.”

