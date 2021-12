Michael Carrick to leave Manchester United, club confirms

He is leaving the club.

Michael Carrick will leave Manchester United, now that his spell as interim manager has come to an end, the club has confirmed.

Carrick took over as interim manager when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked, and will leave with an improved reputation, with wins over Villarreal and Arsenal, and a draw with league-leaders Chelsea.

He joined the First Team coaching staff when he retired from playing in 2018 and served under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He said: “My time at this great club will always rank as the best years of my career. When I first signed over 15 years ago, I never in my wildest dreams could have imagined winning so many trophies and I will certainly never forget the fantastic memories both as a player and as a member of the coaching team.

“However, after a lot of thought and deliberation, I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave the club. I want to place on record my thanks to all of the players and a special mention goes to the backroom staff, working long hours with such a great group of people has been a real pleasure and I have made some long-lasting friendships.

“I am, and will always be, a Manchester United fan and will come to as many matches as possible. I would like to wish Ralf, the staff, the players and the fans all the best for the future and I look forward to being in the stands and supporting the boys as a fan.”

John Murtough, Football Director, said: “Michael leaves with the sincerest thanks and best wishes of everyone at Manchester United after 15 years of exceptional service to the club as a player and as a coach. While we are sad to see him go, we respect and understand Michael’s decision.

“He will always be known as one of the finest midfielders in the history of Manchester United, and, more recently, as an excellent coach who has worked tirelessly under two managers to help develop the strong squad which Ralf will now take charge of.

“We are grateful for the steady leadership Michael has shown through this period of managerial transition, and, while he is now stepping away from day-to-day involvement, he will always be welcome back as a legend of the club.”

