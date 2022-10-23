Michael Beale clarifies Aston Villa comments following claims of disrespect

A fairly simple explanation.

Michael Beale has clarified his Aston Villa comments, following claims that he made a disrespectful comment towards the club.

Beale has been linked with the Villa job, following the sacking of Steven Gerrard, as well as the Wolves job following Bruno Lage’s sacking.

The current QPR manager came out with a definitive interview to say that he would not be joining Wolves, insisting his only focus was to try and gain promotion with his own club.

However, people felt as though his head may be turned by Villa, considering he worked at the club under Gerrard last season.

But when he was asked about returning to the club, he made it extremely clear that he was happy at QPR.

😅 The interview we've all been waiting for… Boss 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗲 discusses his QPR future 🙌 #QPR | @MichaelBeale pic.twitter.com/FmyVgy9XZJ — QPR FC (@QPR) October 20, 2022

Speaking about taking the Villa job, he said: “No chance. They’re a great club with great history and good people behind the scenes. There’s a lot of good people behind the scenes that have got a lot of despair at the moment.

Some thought that Beale saying “no chance” was some sort of dig at Villa as a club, which led to Beale taking to social media to explain his comments.

Michael Beale on Aston Villa job

In a Tweet posted on Saturday, he said: “To clarify, Aston Villa is a wonderful club. I enjoyed my team there and wish them every success in the future. The players and staff there were a pleasure to work with.

“The ‘no chance’ comment was in reference to my commitment to QPR and was in no way being disrespectful to anyone at Villa Park.”

Shortly after he posted the Tweet, Beale deleted his entire Twitter account.

Beale’s QPR side defeated Wigan 2-1 this weekend to ensure they stayed at the top of the table, keeping their promotion dreams alive.

