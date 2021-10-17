Micah Richards the latest to call out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s deficiencies

Alan Shearer also chipped in with some criticism of his own.

Micah Richards has become the latest to call out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactical deficiencies, after Manchester United lost to Leicester on Saturday.

United lost 4-2, but it definitely could have been more if it weren’t for the heroics of goalkeeper David de Gea throughout the game.

As a result, many have come out to criticise Solskjaer’s managerial decisions, including even some of his most hardened defenders.

Micah Richards on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Speaking on Match of the Day on Saturday night, the former Manchester City defender said that United are wasting some incredible talent.

He said: “They don’t really have an identity. With the Man United of the past, you know they had wingers, getting strikers into the box, midfielders running into the box.

“But now, it looks like they’re trying to keep everybody happy [in terms of] players. Individually, they’re quality players. You’ve seen what they’ve got – [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Paul] Pogba, [Bruno] Fernandes, these players should be shining.

“It’s an array of talent, but they don’t know what they are doing with the talent.”

"They don't really have an identity."@MicahRichards says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to make some "harsh decisions". Catch-up on #MOTD on @BBCiPlayer now 👇#bbcfootball — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 17, 2021

Premier League legend Alan Shearer also chimed in with his own issues with how United set up.

He said: “If you don’t know what to do, then you’ve got to sit back and be compact as a team. The team that I saw didn’t know whether to go or whether to sit. When they did go, it was half-hearted and not as a team.”

Manchester United’s issues

Things aren’t about to get any easier for Solskjaer either, as United have to play Atalanta (twice), Liverpool and Spurs all in the next few weeks, before City, Chelsea and Arsenal come around in November.

And they will play a good chunk of these games without Raphael Varane, who is out for a few weeks with a groin injury.

Read More About: Manchester United, micah richards, ole gunnar solskjaer