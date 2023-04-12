Micah Richards speaks eloquently on Romelu Lukaku’s red card

A shameful incident in Italy.

Micah Richards has spoken eloquently about the red card received by Romelu Lukaku against Juventus last week.

In the first leg of the Coppa Italia’s semi-final in Turin last Tuesday, Lukaku was racially abused by a section of the Juventus supporters at the game.

Towards the end of the game, Inter were given a penalty, which Lukaku stepped up to take. Videos have emerged of Juve fans seemingly making monkey noises as the Belgian waited to take the penalty.

He scored, and the striker celebrated by putting his finger in front of his mouth, also saying “shut up” to the home fans who targeted him since he came in on the pitch in the second-half.

The referee decided to give Lukaku his second yellow card for his celebration, which was tame, in comparison to the abuse he was receiving.

Micah Richards on Romelu Lukaku

Speaking on Tuesday night, Richards was asked about the referee’s decision to send Lukaku off, instead of trying to deal with the situation in another way.

He said: “It’s degrading. He celebrated a goal the way he does every week. He’s being racially abused in the crowd. But the referee should have dealt with that situation.

“How can he give him a red card? He could hear what’s happening in the crowd and he decided to send him off?

“And then the Italian FA uphold the red card? What sort of message is that sending out? It’s like they’re condoning the situation.

“I’m sick and tired of going through this all my life, but until real change is implemented we will be talking about this over and over again. It’s tiring.”

CBS deserve huge credit for giving the Romelu Lukaku sending off this much room for discussion live on air last night. Thierry Henry and Micah Richards both speak fantastically here; it’s well worth a few minutes of your time. Trust me. pic.twitter.com/Cif6UQZeLj — HLTCO (@HLTCO) April 12, 2023

Due to his suspension being a domestic one, Lukaku played for Inter in the Champions League last night, where he scored and did a similar celebration.

Read More About: micah richards, romelu lukaku