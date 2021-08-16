Micah Richards highlights hypocrisy of Kane/Pogba situations

“What’s the difference with Paul Pogba?”

Spurs defeated Manchester City 1-0 on Sunday evening in a great game, but as is often the case on Sky Sports, the talk afterwards quickly shifted to the subject of Paul Pogba.

Micah Richards was on hand to deliver some home truths about Harry Kane, who Gary Neville recently referred to as a “saint”.

Richards asked why Kane was being treated differently to Pogba, despite it seeming like it’s the England captain who has refused to turn up at training.

Micah Richards defends Paul Pogba over Harry Kane situation

Speaking about Pogba’s ongoing transfer drama, he said: “His agent might have done some talking, but he hasn’t.”

Souness interrupted to ask whether Richards believes an agent would speak on a player’s behalf without the permission of the player, to which the former City player replied: “I actually do. Definitely.”

Gary Neville sided with Souness, and said: “If your agent comes out and said three or four times ‘I want to get Paul a different club’, Paul does enough interviews to say ‘my agent’s out of order and he’s got that wrong’. He’s never said that.”

Richards then made a point that many are making online, despite being told by presenter Dave Jones that they should move past the topic, that Pogba has been vilified while Kane hasn’t been, despite only the latter not turning up for training.

Micah Richards explains why Pogba and Kane situation is different

He said: “I’m only mentioning it because it’s similar to the Kane situation. Kane’s not turned up for training, and we’re calling him a saint. Pogba’s never said he wanted to leave Man United and he’s getting abuse.”

Stood beside Souness, Neville asked: “Who is abusing Paul Pogba?”

Both Richards and Souness seemed quite riled up by the conversation, with the Scotsman turning his back on the rest of his colleagues at one point.

You can see the interaction here:

🗣 "Kane's not turned up for training and we call him a saint, Pogba's never said he wanted to leave and he's getting abuse."@MicahRichards @GNev2 and Graeme Souness argue about the treatment of Paul Pogba's future compared to Harry Kane pic.twitter.com/JADAyN0Gue — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 15, 2021

