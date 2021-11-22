Micah Richards mocks Roy Keane over Man United interim job

Talk about a recipe for disaster…

It has been a massive 24 hours for the Premier League, largely due to the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was let go by Manchester United on Sunday morning.

Solskjaer was let go after an unacceptably bad month in charge of the club, leaving them 12 points off Chelsea in the top spot in a season where many felt they could challenge for the league.

Michael Carrick has taken the job on an interim basis, though the club has said this will only be until they find another manager to take over until the end of the season.

As a result, United are well and truly on the hunt for a new manager, with a whole host of potential candidates being linked with the job this morning.

Micah Richards on Man United job

While doing punditry for Spurs’ win over Leeds on Sunday evening, Robbie Keane suggested that his fellow countryman Roy Keane take the interim job, insisting “he’ll sort it out”.

Jamie Redknapp suggested that Keane should take the job with Gary Neville as his assistant, and genuinely wanted to know why Micah Richards felt he isn’t up to the task.

Richards replied: “I’m not saying he couldn’t do it, I’m talking about the relationship he has with the players. He’s slagged off half of the dressing room!”

Redknapp replied: “I think it was all of the dressing room…”

Robbie 🗣 "Roy Keane will sort it out" Jamie 🗣 "Roy Keane and @GNev2 as assistant." Micah 🗣 "I'm not saying he couldn't do it, but the relationship with the players, he's slagged off half the dressing room." 🤣 Jamie Redknapp. Robbie Keane and @MicahRichards on Man United pic.twitter.com/NFYpf4qcGj — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 21, 2021

Roy Keane return to management?

While this conversation was almost entirely in jest, Keane himself has said that he does want to return to managing at some point in the near future.

The former Sunderland and Ipswich boss revealed recently that he was approached by a Championship club before the start of this season, but that the two parties couldn’t come to an agreement.

He also worked as Martin O’Neill’s assistant manager for the Republic of Ireland from 2013 to 2018, gaining qualification for Euro 2016 with Ireland.

