Micah Richards on why Arsenal won’t win the league

Wise words.

Micah Richards has offered a reasonable explanation as to why Arsenal will not win the league this season, despite their excellent start.

Arsenal find themselves top of the league after 10 games, four points ahead of Manchester City, and have only lost one game in all competitions.

However, Richards is one of many people who have reservations about Arsenal potentially winning the league, even after making their best top-flight start of all time.

Richards feels as though Man City are just far too strong for Arsenal, and that an injury or two could seriously impact Arsenal’s chances.

Micah Richards on Arsenal

Speaking on Sky Sports on Sunday, he said: “Arsenal have been brilliant. We always expect them to fall, but this season they’re different. Will they live with City over the course of a season if they get a few injuries?

“Probably not. The difference between Man City and Arsenal, is Man City can get a few injuries and play the exact same way. They can afford to rotate.

“If Arsenal lose Gabriel Jesus or Oleksandr Zinchenko, or even Thomas Partey in central midfield, all of a sudden they become a different team. But as they are now, they’re on a good run.”

🗣 "This season Arsenal are different."@MicahRichards disagrees with @GNev2 and backs Arsenal to keep up the momentum at the top pic.twitter.com/1QrnUydB2x — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Gary Neville seemed certain that Arsenal won’t “last”, and predicts that they will finish somewhere closer to Manchester United, Spurs and Newcastle.

Roy Keane on the other hand felt as though Man City should remain the favourites for the title, insisting they have too much quality for Arsenal and anyone else for that matter.

🗣 "You wouldn't bet against Man City." Roy Keane praises Arsenal but can't see any team getting close to Man City in the title race pic.twitter.com/FjRMcPMcRc — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 16, 2022

Both Arsenal and Man City have no game in midweek, as they were due to play each other. Instead, both sides will have to wait until next weekend to keep their hunt for the title going.

Read next: James McClean shares horrible footage of abuse from Sunderland fans

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, Manchester City