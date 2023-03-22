Mesut Ozil announces retirement from football

A fine career has come to an end.

Mesut Ozil has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 34.

The World Cup winner has announced his retirement, having played the past few years of his career in Turkey.

Ozil’s final game came on February 2nd, when he was substituted at half-time during Istanbul Basaksehir’s defeat 1-0 defeat at Kayserispor.

At one point, Ozil was one of the best creative midfielders in the world, but as his time with Arsenal came to an end, he had began struggling with fitness.

In his statement, Ozil said that injuries did play a part in his decision to retire.

He wrote: “I’ve had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity. But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, its become more and more clear that its time to leave the big stage of football.”

“After thoughtful consideration, I’m announcing my immediate retirement from professional football.

“It has been an amazing journey filled with unforgettable moments and emotions. I want to thank my clubs – Schalke, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahce and Basaksehir – and the coaches who supported me, plus team-mates who have become friends.

“Special thanks must go to my family members and my closest friends. They have been a part of my journey from day one and have given me so much love and support, through the good times and the bad.

“Thank you to all my fans who have shown me so much love no matter the circumstances and no matter which club I was representing.

“Now I’m looking forward to everything that is in front of me with my beautiful wife, Amine, and my two beautiful daughters, Eda and Ela – but you can be sure that you will hear from me from time to time on my social media channels.”

