PSG fans boo Lionel Messi and Neymar in Ligue 1 match

Never a dull day in Paris…

PSG fans booed Lionel Messi and Neymar in Sunday morning’s Ligue 1 match against Bordeaux.

In the first match since their most recent Champions League embarrassment, the fans in Paris made their feelings perfectly clear, as they booed and jeered whenever Messi or Neymar got on the ball.

Messi and Neymar were criticised for their performance against Real Madrid on Wednesday night, with the Spanish side winning 3-1 and ultimately knocking PSG out of the competition that they are so desperate to win.

Boos for Lionel Messi and Neymar around Le Parc des Princes 😳 pic.twitter.com/KRyaHTJLLk — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 13, 2022

What makes the situation more interesting is that Kylian Mbappe, a player who seems destined to leave the club this summer to go to Real Madrid, received an ovation from the fans in Paris.

This is largely due to his incredible efforts against Madrid during the week, and his performances throughout the season in general.

Mbappe has without a doubt overshadowed Messi and Neymar, both in Europe and domestically, and the fans feel as though he should be praised for doing so.

This trend continued on Sunday as the Frenchman put his side ahead just before the half-time whistle.

In an extremely strange situation, Neymar scored a goal that was hardly celebrated by his team, while there was a mixture of cheers and jeers from the fans.

Messi and Neymar booed

PSG fans aren't going to forget about the Real Madrid game in a hurry… Messi and Neymar are met with a torrent of boos as they stand over a free-kick. Neymar then puts it in Row Z 🙃 pic.twitter.com/h26RDL8Aq3 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 13, 2022

Messi joined the club last summer with the intention of bringing the Champions League to Paris, as Mauricio Pochettino assembled one of the most talented football squads in the history of the game.

However, it hasn’t worked out like that, though they have all but wrapped up the league title already.

While it is impressive that they have strolled to the league title in France, this was expected of them, and will not be seen as a successful season by the club’s owners or fans.

What happens next for Mbappe, Neymar, Messi and Pochettino all remain a mystery, though the reaction from the fans on Sunday morning may go some way in helping the players make a decision.

Read next: Paul Pogba’s personal trainer says the midfielder will leave Man United this summer

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ligue 1, psg