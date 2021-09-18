Paul Merson tears into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following loss to “pub team”

He also accused the United boss of “people pleasing”.

Paul Merson has torn into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s managerial decision-making following Manchester United’s Champions League loss against Young Boys on Tuesday night.

Merson has become the latest person to criticise how Solskjaer reacted after his side went down to 10 men on the night.

Paul Merson on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Speaking on Sky Sports on Saturday afternoon, he said: “This is why the jury’s out on Solskjaer. Seven defeats in their last 11 Champions League games, that’s a phenomenal record.

“He panicked. If I put Tuchel in charge there, Guardiola or Mourinho, Man United do not lose that game. Man United win that game.

“Greenwood is on the bench, he has to come. I’m not even a manager anymore, and I know that. If I know that, why doesn’t he know that?”

The former Arsenal player also suggested that Solskjaer seemed afraid to take Cristiano Ronaldo off, and left him in for longer than he should have.

He continued: “I worry, because it seemed to me it was people pleasing. He kept Ronaldo on for a long, long time in the game. Put Greenwood up front and you can counter attack.

“Man United have not been playing well. They should have got well beaten at Wolves. Against Newcastle last week, at 1-1, it was heads or tails. And then they go and get beaten by a pub team in Champions League football terms.

“You’ve got to be tactically good enough to say ‘right, I need to change things’.”

🗣 "This is why the jury is out on Solskjaer. They got beat by a pub team in terms of Champions League." Paul Merson questions the decision to take off Cristiano Ronaldo against Young Boys pic.twitter.com/kHoYXUz8BB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 18, 2021

Manchester United loss to Young Boys

While it’s undeniable that Solskjaer reacted poorly to Aaron Wan-Bissaka being sent off 35 minutes into the match, Jesse Lingard also feels partly responsible for the loss, as he gave the ball away with seconds left in the game, which led to Young Boys scoring their second.

Lingard released a statement on social media where he admitted he made a mistake on the night, which his teammates responded positively to online.

