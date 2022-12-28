Man United need a striker and it’s obvious who they should get

The right man at the right time.

Manchester United desperately need a striker, following the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo from the club.

Ronaldo was not exactly a crucial member of Erik ten Hag’s plans, but he still played every now and again, and he has started a number of games this season.

With Anthony Martial’s injury record showing that he cannot be trusted to stay fit, and Ten Hag’s side desperate to finish in the top four (and perhaps win a trophy), they know they need a central striker.

Ten Hag said as much in a recent press conference, saying: “And, yes, we are aware we lost a striker, so I think yes, we have to get a striker in…

“But it has to be the right one, and the right one is the one…he needs to bring the quality in the team, and not just an add to the squad, because that gives you only problems. And. you know, the criteria is high here at Man United.”

This shows that the club is in the market for a striker, but that they will also be waiting for the right one, and not rushing into anything.

They are unlikely to sign a forward who is going to lead United to glory for the next five years, in the same mode as Erling Haaland. Teams don’t tend to get that lucky in January, when there are less players available.

So for now it might just need to be a short-term solution, but one that is of a higher quality than the likes of Odion Ighalo, who United bought in the past.

Memphis Depay is the man they need.

Memphis Depay to Man United

The Netherlands talisman can play anywhere across the front three, and would provide some much-needed competition for Martial.

He himself will feel like he has unfinished business in the Premier League, having played for United years ago, but ultimately failing to deliver on his potential.

There is a really talented player in Depay, and he can do incredible things on the pitch. Plus, he’s not exactly in Xavi’s plans at Barcelona either.

He’s not the biggest presence in football, but Depay can certainly hold the ball up, which is essential for the way Ten Hag likes to play.

There are reports linking the forward to his former club, and United should know that they could do a lot worse.

