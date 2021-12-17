Why Man United’s players won’t miss Kieran McKenna

Time’s up for the Eniskillen man.

Former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna has officially left the club, after being appointed first team manager at Ipswich.

His time at Man United will be remembered strangely, with many high-profile former players insisting he should have left when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired. Paul Scholes went as far as to say that McKenna should have been “embarrassed” to stay at the club as long as he did.

And despite how highly rated he appears to be in the football world, it doesn’t sound as though he will be missed at Man United.

Kieran McKenna at Man United

A report published in The Athletic in November claimed that there was a lack of respect shown towards McKenna at times.

It stated that McKenna’s playing career being cut short by injury led to one player saying he would need to do more to earn the respect from players at the club.

“Unless he had a bit about him and you liked him, I’d find it difficult,” the anonymous player said.

However, whether or not the players miss McKenna is one thing – whether the club will miss him another.

It will never be proven whether he was having a positive or negative impact on what was going on at United, but one thing is for sure, and that is that he was a very important figure in the dressing room.

ESPN reported in November that McKenna had a very important say when it came to team selection and that he even took team talks ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on occasion.

Kieran McKenna played a significant role in training and team selection, and often gave team talks instead of Solskjaer on the evening before games. One former United defender was convinced he wasn't being picked simply because "McKenna doesn't like me." [@RobDawsonESPN] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) November 21, 2021

Other reports said that players found the Fermanagh man to be “dry and school-teacherly in his delivery” and were “baffled” at the seniority he managed to achieve at the club.

Rangnick is now in the process of bringing in the men he wants, as United attempt to move in a new direction going forward.

Time will tell if McKenna’s time at the club is remembered fondly, and how successful he will be out on his own.

