Maurizio Sarri has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is “not easy to manage.”

Italian coach Sarri, who won the league but was subsequently sacked by Juventus after being knocked out of the Champions League, opened up about his time in charge of the Old Lady. The 62-year-old is now managing Lazio, where he will come up against Ronaldo in the league next season.

Speaking to Sport Italia, he said: “Ronaldo is not easy to manage, he is a multinational company with personal interests that must be combined with those of the team. I consider myself to be better at being a coach than a manager.

“There are also a lot of positive aspects, because Ronaldo will bring results home in the end, and they are important results.

“He represents something that goes beyond the club, with more than 200 million followers on social media, but this is a problem in our society. Unfortunately, there is too much talk about players and little about teams.”

While Ronaldo has undeniably had a successful time at Juventus (101 goals in 133 games), many in Italy believed his style of play and Sarri’s didn’t match up well with each other.

Sarri was replaced by football legend Andrea Pirlo, but his time at Juventus was even less successful, and he has since been sacked and replaced by Massimiliano Allegri.

Sarri on time at Chelsea

Sarri was also in the headlines recently for saying that he made a “sensational mistake” by leaving Chelsea when he did, and that Chelsea’s director Marina Granovskaia wanted him to stay.

“At Chelsea, I made a sensational mistake, that of wanting to return to Italy at all costs,” Sarri said.

“Marina (Granovskaia) stonewalled me to leave Chelsea, I had this desire to return to Italy. Chelsea are a great club, in the following years they have taken many young people suitable for me.”

