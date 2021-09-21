Aston Villa’s Matty Cash close to switching international allegiances

The right-back is close to switching allegiances to Poland.

Aston Villa’s Matty Cash is close to switching international allegiances from England to Poland.

The full-back is believed to be applying for a Polish passport, as his mother is from the European country.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Tuesday that Poland have approached Cash and that he is open to the opportunity.

Poland are ready to approach Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash to make him switch nationalities, as @TomCollomosse reported today. Confirmed – process started. 🇵🇱 #AVFC Matty Cash is open to this opportunity – his mom is Polish, now waiting for passport to go through. #Poland — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 18, 2021

Matty Cash to switch from England to Poland

The 24-year-old has never been called up to an England squad, even at underage level, but has established himself as an impressive attacking full-back for Aston Villa.

Cash scored his first goal for the club at the weekend during a 3-0 win over Everton, and is a guaranteed starter in Dean Smith’s team.

Former footballer Stuart Cash – Matty’s father, spoke to Polish news outlet SportoweFakty to provide an update on the situation.

He said: “We are in the process of collecting the necessary papers for Matty to obtain Polish citizenship.

“Matty would like to prove himself on an international level. He’s been playing for the second season in the Premier League and national team appearances would be another step forward.”

England’s right-back situation

While Cash is definitely a promising young defender, he is an unfortunate position given that England is currently going through a golden generation of right-backs.

Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Trippier are definitely Gareth Southgate’s favourites, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is among one of the most talented right-backs the game has ever seen.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Manchester United is also probably ahead of him in the pecking order, while Tariq Lamptey at Brighton also looks a rare talent. James Justin at Leicester would also probably have a number of England caps to his name by now if he was playing in another era.

This level of class was highlighted perfectly ahead of Euro 2020, when Champions League and Premier League winner Alexander-Arnold didn’t even make the squad. He missed the tournament due to injury.

Read More About: aston villa, England, Matty Cash, poland