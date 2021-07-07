Matteo Guendouzi appears to take dig at Arsenal after leaving the club on loan

He hasn’t exactly left the club quietly.

Matteo Guendouzi appears to have taken a dig at Arsenal after leaving the London club on loan to join Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Guendouzi left Arsenal on a loan deal with an obligation to buy earlier in the week, after spending the 2020/2021 season on loan at Hertha Berlin.

Having impressed initially at Arsenal, towards the end of the 2019/2020 season Guendouzi had a run-in with Brighton striker Neal Maupay, which led to him being left out of matchday squads for issues relating to his “attitude and general conduct”.

Matteo Guendouzi takes dig at Arsenal.

Speaking to the official club website, he said: “It gives me immense pride to be at Marseille. I am very happy to have come here, very happy to be in a big club, a big, historic club like Marseille.

“I am very happy to be at Marseille today. They have already won the Champions League. That is not the case for everyone. There are many who would like to have had it.”

Guendouzi appears to be taking aim at Arsenal’s failure to win the Champions League.

Marseille won the Champions League back in 1993, while Arsenal infamously have never won the iconic competition.

Guendouzi leaves Arsenal.

The young Frenchman also posted a tweet confirming his exit on Monday evening, before quickly deleting it, and reposting something similar shortly afterwards.

The deleted tweets read: “I will never forget the Emirates Stadium.

“I will never forget the fans. I won’t forget the city. I will never forget everything I’ve been through here. I will never forget that my only will was to defend with pride Arsenal colors.”

Many Arsenal fans have been quick to point out that none of Guendouzi’s statements or comments reference former manager Mikel Arteta, with whom he did not appear to have the greatest of relationships.

Speaking about his new manager, Jorge Sampaol, the young midfielder said that he hopes that working with him will make him a “better player and a better man.”

