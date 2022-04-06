Matt Le Tissier leaves role at Southampton over personal views

The Premier League legend is a controversial figure these days.

Matt Le Tissier has stepped away from his role as an ambassador with Southampton, largely to do with his controversial views.

Le Tissier, since the beginning of Covid-19, has been a divisive figure, regularly sharing his belief in conspiracy theories, and an overall mistrust of the mainstream media.

He has expressed controversial views on Covid-19, the use of masks, the vaccine and now most recently, the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He shared a post that implied that Russian invasion of Ukraine was being exaggerated by the media, which he has since deleted. He said: “The point was about the media manipulation but you knew that really.”

Matt Le Tissier leaves Southampton

Since then, he has received a more significant backlash than usual, and has now confirmed he has left his role as ambassador with his former club Southampton.

In a statement posted on Twitter, he wrote: “I have decided to step aside from my role as an ambassador of Southampton. My views are my own and always have been, and it’s important to take this step today to avoid any confusion. This does not affect my relationship with and love for my club, and I will always remain a fan and supporter of everything Saints.

“I can, however, see that due to recent events it’s important to separate the work I believe in from my relationship with the club I have supported and played for most of my life.

“I will see you all at St Mary’s and will always do anything I can to help the club.”

He also stated that he “does not advocate war in any way shape or form I do not advocate anyone taking lives of others.”

Le Tissier used to be a regular analyst on Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports, but was let go during the pandemic.

