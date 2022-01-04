Matt Doherty linked with move back to Wolves

Is this the right move for the Dubliner?

Matt Doherty is being linked with a move back to Wolves, as his time at Tottenham Hotspur seems to be coming to an end.

Doherty’s move to London seemed perfect, but a combination of bad form and chaos at the club, led to him only really featuring off the bench.

Jose Mourinho didn’t seem to favour the former Bohs’ man, neither did his old manager Nuno Espirito Santo when he came in.

Things could have been extremely different for Doherty at Spurs if he impressed new manager Antonio Conte, who is fond of playing with wing-backs, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be.

As a result, it seems like a move to Wolves is the most likely option now.

Matt Doherty to Wolves?

According to Football Insider, the two clubs are set to hold talks over a potential permanent deal or a loan with an obligation to buy.

Wolves are currently in a really good place, with new manager Bruno Lage having instilled an incredible discipline and defensive awareness in his squad.

They find themselves in 8th place, having conceded just 14 goals in 19 Premier League games so far this season.

In Doherty’s position, Nelson Semedo finds himself in a number of attacking situations, largely due to his energy and blistering pace.

However, while he definitely has more impressive physical attributes than the Dubliner, he doesn’t have the same level of decision-making in the final third, or the same attacking output in general.

The two competing for places could be exactly what Lage wants from the second half of the season, as his side try to qualify for some form of European football.

With Seamus Coleman’s performances beginning to worsen due to his age, Doherty getting back playing regular football would be great news for Stephen Kenny going forward.

