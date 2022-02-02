Why Matt Doherty did not return to Wolves

The former Bohs man will stay at Spurs.

Matt Doherty was heavily linked with a move from Tottenham Hotspur back to Wolves in this most recent transfer window.

Doherty is clearly not Antonio Conte’s first choice in the right-wing back position, as he has often opted to play Emerson Royal ahead of him.

In fact, in recent weeks, Doherty has played left-wing back more often than he has in his actual position for Spurs.

As a result, as well as the fact that Conte was chasing former Wolves winger Adama Traore, many believed it made perfect sense for Doherty to return to his former club.

However, despite the deal making sense on paper, it failed to materialise.

Why Matt Doherty didn’t return to Wolves

Firstly, Traore did not want to play right-wing back for Spurs, and signed for his former club Barcelona instead.

This left Conte with a difficult situation, where he needed to either accept the options he had at his club, or desperately try to sign a different wing back.

There also needed to be someone willing to sign Doherty, and as The Athletic have reported on Wednesday, Wolves were not that club.

It stated that Wolves were never interested in bringing the Dubliner back to the club, saying: “Having moved Doherty to Spurs in 2020 as part of a vision to evolve the team, with Nelson Semedo replacing him in a huge £37 million deal, it was never on the cards that they’d go back on that.”

They also reported that Doherty himself was not keen on the move either.

Spurs failed to sign an out and out right-wing back in the transfer window, so even though Conte may not be the biggest fan in the world, it is likely we see more of the Ireland international throughout the rest of the season.

Spurs’ next game is an FA Cup tie against Brighton on Saturday night.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: matt doherty, Spurs, wolves