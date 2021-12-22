The Irish international could be on the move.

A report published in The Athletic on Wednesday morning said that Tottenham Hotspur are going to be willing to listen to offers for Matt Doherty in January.

In what has been a turbulent time for the club, things have not exactly gone to plan for Doherty in London.

Three permanent managers later, and it seems like his time at Spurs is up.

We’ve taken a look at three clubs who could potentially be interested in signing him next month.

Matt Doherty transfer news

Leeds

Leeds play an incredibly attacking style of football, despite them being in what looks like a relegation battle this season.

Marcelo Bielsa demands his players all fly up the pitch when his team have the ball, and every single one of them needs to be able to take a chance in front of goal when given the opportunity.

This could be a great fit for Doherty.

Brighton

Right now, Tariq Lamptey is not only Brighton’s starting right-back, but he is their best player.

For this reason, we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs come in for the young man in January.

If Lamptey goes, they will want to replace him with another player who can bomb up the wings and create chances in the opposition’s final third. Doherty could be the man.

Everton

Seamus Coleman is still Everton’s captain and starting right-back, but his age is starting to show on the pitch, especially seeing as the Donegal man is being asked to play almost every single game.

Doherty has different qualities to Coleman, as they have both shown for Ireland, but if Everton are looking to push up the table, an attacking option at full-back could be worth a gamble.

If no Premier League clubs are interested in signing the former Bohs’ man, a trip to Germany or Spain could also be an option, as he is too good to not be playing regular football.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: matt doherty, Spurs