Spurs provide Matt Doherty with grim transfer update

Matt Doherty has been told that he can leave Tottenham, according to the latest transfer news being reported by talkSPORT.

Doherty never really settled at Spurs, until he was given a chance in his actual position by Antonio Conte towards the end of last season.

This good form was then shot down thanks to a nasty challenge from Matty Cash which saw him miss the end of the season, as well as the entirety of Ireland’s Nations League campaign.

Unfortunately for the former Bohs man, it now looks even more unlikely that he will ever become a mainstay of this Spurs team.

Matt Doherty transfer news

TalkSPORT reported that Doherty has been told that he can leave, which is largely due to the transfer business already conducted by Spurs this summer.

Ivan Perisic, one of Conte’s favourite players, has signed – and he can play in either of the wing-back positions, which he has shown in the past.

On top of that, it looks like Conte wants to sign young Djed Spence, who is one of the most in demand right wing-backs in English football at the moment.

Doherty may have been happy to be second-choice at the club, given they have Champions League football this season, but this could be complicated if he has been specifically told he can leave.

The question is where he goes next. At 30 years of age he has a lot to offer, though it is fair to say that he has a very specific set of skills that would only suit certain teams.

Maybe he will look to somewhere like Brentford or Nottingham Forest for his football, as both sides tend to play with wing-backs.

From an Irish perspective, all we can hope is that Doherty goes somewhere where he is getting regular football.

