Adama Traore move creates major Matt Doherty issue

Just a few days ago, it seemed as though Adama Traore was due to join Spurs from Wolves, with Matt Doherty heading in the other direction.

But in a surprising turn of events, Traore is now instead going on loan to Barcelona. The La Liga giants will also have an option to buy the unique winger from Wolves if the deal goes well.

Traore used to play for Barca back in the day, before making the move to England, and has gone back to Spain after he lost is place in the Wolves Starting XI.

Club to club talks had been moving in the right direction, but The Athletic understands that the Spain international was unsure about the prospect of playing right wing-back under Antonio Conte, and would rather himself play further up the pitch.

As a result, the Spurs deal is off, and he has made the move to Barcelona.

Matt Doherty transfer news

This has a knock-on effect on Doherty, with the Ireland international now finding himself in limbo.

Spurs are still keen on bringing in a right-wing back, but seemingly only if they are able to shift Doherty as well.

If Spurs are able to find a right-wing back that they want to sign, they will also have to find a club willing to sign Doherty, with less than four days left in the transfer window.

This makes it slightly more likely that instead, they will just remain in their current situation, and play either Doherty or Emerson Royal in this position.

Doherty can feel somewhat hard done by by what has happened to him since his move to Spurs, most recently being forced to play on the left-hand side.

This led to him having to check back in on his good foot every time he got the ball, essentially sending him backwards.

Stephen Kenny, and Irish football fans as a whole, will be hoping to see Doherty go somewhere where he gets regular football.

