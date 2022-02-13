Matt Doherty struggles against former club as Wolves beat Spurs

A day to forget for the Dubliner…

Matt Doherty couldn’t help Spurs defeat his old club on Sunday afternoon, as Wolves beat the London club 2-0 on the day.

Wolves went to London and left with all three points, while also completely dominating the game. In fact, they could have gone three or four-nil up at certain points, if their finishing was sharper.

The win sees Wolves leapfrog Spurs in the league table, which will be extremely frustrating for Doherty in particular, given he left the club in an attempt to further his career.

His performance on Sunday was nothing to write home about, though he has looked safer on the ball than Emerson Royal, who he is in direct competition with.

However, he did not appear to be the same attacking wing-back who tore the Premier League up under Nuno Espirito Santo a few years ago.

Matt Doherty plays as Spurs lose to Wolves

Doherty wrote in the programme notes for Sunday’s game that he hoped the current Spurs squad would start to feel more like his old Wolves one, given a few players left the club in January.

He said: “I had it at Wolves where you have a trimmed-down squad. You kind of feel like you’re always involved. Even if you are on the bench, you feel like you have a chance to come on.

“Everybody is also a bit closer together and it is a good feeling knowing that you’re either going to be on the bench or you’re going to play every week. You’re not worried about being in the stands or whatever.

“I think it brings everyone closer together and it also keeps you focussed and concentrated on the fact that you’ve got a chance of playing.”

Despite the loss, Spurs are still well in with a chance of finishing in the top four, and Doherty could be crucial in helping the team do so.

