Matt Doherty in trouble following Spurs’ pre-season tactical switch

It’s not looking good for the Irish international.

Matt Doherty’s place at Spurs could be in trouble based on Antonio Conte’s pre-season tactical switch.

In a friendly against Sevilla on Saturday, Conte opted to play Lucas Moura at right wing-back, with both Doherty and Emerson Royal left on the bench.

Speaking after the game, Conte said wing-back that it would be a “good option” for the Brazilian goin forward.

He said: “I spoke with Lucas and I think that this will be a good option for me and in the past I converted Perisic in that position. [Victor] Moses was the same. [Antonio] Candreva was the same. Before a winger and then to become a wing-back. For sure he has great quality Lucas and I think this could be a good option.

“The most important thing is that the player has to be 100 per cent sure to do it, but he is available and Lucas Moura for us is a great resource because he can play in many role. He can play behind the striker, on the right, on the left, as a wing back. I’m very happy for his commitment for what I’m seeing in the training sessions and tonight I think he played a good game.”

Matt Doherty’s Spurs issue

Conte has a history of converting more attacking players into wing-backs to fit his style of play, which could be bad news for Doherty as he attempts to break into the top four side.

Doherty already has his work cut out for him in order to break into the team, with Ivan Perisic signed to take one of the wing-back spots in the team.

On top of that, Spurs look set to sign Djed Spence, a right-back who enjoyed an excellent season in the Championship last season with Nottingham Forest.

However, Doherty’s latest comments suggest he is willing to hang on fight for his place at Spurs. More on that here.

