Goal and assist for Matt Doherty on return to Spurs team

That’s more like it!

Matt Doherty was at the heart of everything during Spurs’ first-half performance against Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

The Irishman returned to the Starting XI after an embarrassing loss to Burnley on Wednesday night, and Antonio Conte’s faith in the Dubliner paid off.

In an end-to-end half, both sides could have gone ahead, but it was Spurs who did so thanks to a really calm finish from Doherty.

Matt Doherty shines for Spurs vs Leeds

Ryan Sessegnon was played through on the left-hand side, and he played a gorgeous cross into the box, which Doherty did well to slot past Illan Meslier.

On commentary, Glen Hoddle said: “Just look at Doherty breaking his neck to get into the box, look at him he knows it’s coming.

“It’s a beautiful finish as well. It’s a wonderful counter from Spurs.”

Just five minutes later, Doherty was involved again, registering an assist for the second goal of the game.

And while it was Dejan Kulusevski who did all the work for the second goal, Doherty did play a nice little pass to him in the corner.

Harry Kane made it three just a few minutes later, all-but guaranteeing the three points for Spurs.

Tough times for Bielsa. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ElwlG92jqT — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 26, 2022

Matt Doherty at Spurs

Defensively, Doherty looked completely solid in the first half against Leeds, which is something that cannot be said for his entire time at the club.

However, the former Wolves and Bohs man has been slightly unfairly treated, as he is currently playing under his fourth manager in 12 months at the club.

Conte has not played him every week, often opting to go with Emerson Royal instead, and occasionally Doherty has even played on the left-hand side of the pitch.

Perhaps this excellent 45 minutes from the Ireland international will be enough to show Conte that he is the best option he has in that position.

