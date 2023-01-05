Matt Doherty back in Antonio Conte’s good books

He scored a fine goal on Wednesday night.

Matt Doherty is back in Antonio Conte’s good books after a very nice goal against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Spurs won the game 4-0, despite it being 0-0 at half-time and Palace looking like the better side in the opening 45 minutes.

It was a much-needed win for Conte’s side after they started off the New Year terribly with a 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.

They needed not to lose the game to keep within arm’s reach of the Champions League places, and they went one further and hammered a decent Palace team.

Harry Kane was clearly the best player on the pitch from the first minute until the last, but Doherty’s improved performances shouldn’t go unnoticed either.

The Ireland international put two beautiful crosses into the box in the first-half, one of which was just slightly too high for Bryan Gil, and he was denied of an assist as a result.

Matt Doherty back impressing at Spurs

In the second-half, Doherty got a reward for his efforts, when the ball fell to him in the Palace box.

The ball came to Doherty on his weaker left foot, but he calmly slotted it past Vicente Guaita, ensuring his side were going to take home all three points.

MATT DOHERTY SCORES GOALS 😍 pic.twitter.com/LKVsQLMV1n — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 5, 2023

Harry Kane was full of praise for Doherty after the game, and it seems as though the England striker prefers playing with Doherty as opposed to Emerson Royal.

Kane said: “I’m really happy for him. He’s been waiting for his opportunity. Since he got injured last season he’s had to be patient this year, just biding his time, working hard and getting as fit as possible, just waiting for his chance.”

Unfortunately, this sort of performance does not guarantee that Doherty will remain in Conte’s good graces for long, as the manager tends to be quite rash when making decisions.

But so long as he is scoring goals he won’t be dropped, so Doherty knows what he needs to do.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: matt doherty