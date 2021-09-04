Matt Doherty speaks out following referee performance during Portugal vs Ireland

“I don’t want to say too much… I just think people know themselves that some things weren’t quite right.”

Matt Doherty has spoken out following the referee’s performance during Portugal vs Ireland on Wednesday night.

Ireland lost the game 2-1 thanks to a late brace from Cristiano Ronaldo, but a lot of the talk after the game was about the performance of referee Matej Jug.

Matt Doherty on Ireland’s loss to Portugal

While the Tottenham full back stopped just short of actually calling out the referee, he definitely questioned a few of the more confusing decisions made on the night.

He said: “If you watched the game, you’d kind of come away feeling a bit uncomfortable about certain things that went on.

“I don’t want to say too much… I just think people know themselves that somethings weren’t quite right.

“Loads of little things. I was running off the pitch and got a yellow, there was a lot of fouls. You feel like if they hadn’t scored, something would have happen in the last minutes of the game to get an opportunity.

“It was strange.”

Portugal 2-1 Ireland

While Doherty himself didn’t specifically blame the referee’s performance, Didi Hamann certainly did the day after the game.

He tweeted: “In 35 years playing or watching football I never had the feeling that something wasn’t right. Yesterday I did for the 1st time. He played one minute over added time in the first half and for no reason well past in the second which cost Ireland a point, on top of a dozen dubious calls.”

Doing punditry for RTE, he elaborated on his comments, saying: “The lads didn’t deserve to lose. There was no reason whatsoever to go past the five minutes. Hendrick makes a clearance bang on five minutes, and the ball goes back. I think the game should have finished then.”

