Joe Hart mocks Matt Doherty over Tottenham’s new manager in Instagram post

Next season should be a big one for the Irish full back.

Matt Doherty might just be the happiest man in north London now that Nuno Espirito Santo has been appointed as Tottenham Hotspur’s new manager.

The Irishman played under Nuno for Wolverhampton Wanderers for three years, and the Portuguese manager’s wing-back system suited Doherty’s playing style down to the ground.

Matt Doherty & Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno’s teams play with five at the back, and his wing-backs to bomb up and down the pitch. At Wolves, the team’s chance creation relied on the wing-backs being able to get into the opposition box, and making the right decision when they do so.

As a result, Doherty was one of Nuno’s key players. So, it will be no surprise if Dubliner is delighted with Spurs’ managerial appointing and is now getting some stick from his teammates.

Spurs’ third-choice goalkeeper Joe Hart uploaded a video of he and Matt Doherty training in the gym on Thursday night, and captioned it: “Late night blast with the new teacher’s pet.” He also attached a wolf emoji.

Nuno Espirito Santo on Matt Doherty

Speaking before Doherty made his 300th appearance for Wolves, Nuno said: “It’s fantastic. Matt has been massive for us. I’m very happy for him because at the start, in the Championship, he changed his position on the pitch.

“He was fantastic playing left wing-back, but I think everybody realised his potential on the right. He never says no to a challenge.”

Doherty’s move to Spurs did not exactly pan out the way he would have intended, at least not so far. Jose Mourinho clearly didn’t trust him, and often opted to play the somewhat erratic Serge Aurier ahead of him.

But given the likelihood Nuno will come in and play five at the back, both Doherty and Sergio Reguillon should be licking their lips at the game time and attacking opportunities they’re going to get.

