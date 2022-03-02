Matt Doherty misses massive chance in shocking FA Cup loss

Not one he’ll want to see again in a hurry.

Matt Doherty failed to repeat his heroics from last weekend when he was given a start against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night in the FA Cup.

Spurs lost 1-0 after extra-time to the Championship club who could have scored on a number of occasions in regular time.

However, the best chance of the game definitely fell to Doherty, while the score was still 0-0.

Doherty was played through, and managed to chip it over ‘Boro goalkeeper Joe Lumley. He had the entire goal to aim at, but somehow managed to blaze it over the bar.

The former Bohs man was still quite a distance out from the goal, but he will definitely be thinking that he should have slotted it home.

It’s a shame that Doherty couldn’t capitalise on what was a great performance against Leeds on Saturday, but it does seem as though Antonio Conte is becoming more and more of a fan of the Ireland international.

Antonio Conte on Matt Doherty

Speaking before the game, the Spurs manager went out of his way to discuss how much he likes Doherty, saying: “Doherty is another player that is improved. He has worked a lot.

“I like him because if he plays or if he doesn’t play he is committed and his attitude is always at the top. He understood that he can have an important part of this team.

“With Emerson on the right, but Doherty can also play on the left and give a good alternative. I was pleased to see him at this level, also Ryan Sessegnon.”

Doherty has been forced to play on the left a number of times this season, and there has been a noticeable improvement in his performances since going back out to the right.

Spurs are now out of all cup competitions, but are still well in with a chance of finishing in the top four in the league.

If they are to finish in the top four, it’s likely that Doherty’s performances will need to be of a certain level, given how important wing-backs are to Conte’s system.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: antonio conte, matt doherty, Spurs