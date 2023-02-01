Matt Doherty reveals Kieran Trippier comments that inspired Atletico Madrid move

Exciting times for the Ireland international.

Matt Doherty has revealed what Kieran Trippier said that inspired him to make the move to Atletico Madrid.

While it is a transfer that shocked almost everyone, Atletico Madrid to have previous when it comes to signing right-backs from Spurs, with Trippier having done it in the past.

Trippier did it with great success too, winning La Liga under Diego Simeoene, before returning to England to become the much-loved captain of Newcastle United.

In Doherty’s first interview as an Atletico player, the Ireland international said that things Trippier said in the past has made him excited to be playing under the iconic manager.

Matt Doherty on Kieran Trippier comments

He said: “I’m a right-back/right-wing back. If you look over my career over the past few years, I like to go forward. I like to be involved in the game at both ends of the pitch, offensively and defensively.

“I like to score goals for the team, and help the team with assists, but I understand that as a defender my first job is to keep clean sheets.

“I’m very excited. From what I’ve heard from people such as Kieran Trippier, the way he said Simeone coaches, he said I’d really enjoy myself here.

“I want to see how his (Simeone) teams play in games, and set up for games in training, and even see the different style of training.”

The Atletico fans are warming to Doherty already, based on a Tweet he posted almost six years ago about how much he enjoys the Spanish club.

When he was still a Wolves player, Doherty took to Twitter one night to write: “Absolutely love watching Atletico Madrid play.”

You enjoyed watching us. Now you will love playing for us ❤️🤍 https://t.co/Ftx8IuF1Gg — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 31, 2023

As he said himself, the signs were there six years ago…

Read next: Spurs issue health update on Antonio Conte

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: atletico madrid, matt doherty