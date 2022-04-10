Ireland and Spurs receive terrible Matt Doherty injury news

Absolutely crushing news.

Matt Doherty is reportedly out for the remainder of the season, following an injury sustained against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Doherty attempted to play on, eager to put in another excellent performance for Antonio Conte’s Tottenham side, but ultimately he had to come off.

He went on to leave the stadium in a leg brace, after a strong challenge from Villa’s Matty Cash.

Football.london reported on Sunday night that scans on the injury have now revealed that the Republic of Ireland international has ruptured his medial collateral ligament in his knee and will be out for up to 12 weeks.

Matt Doherty injury

This is a major blow for Spurs, but also for Stephen Kenny, as it would likely keep the Dubliner out of Ireland’s Nations League games in June.

Doherty has been one of Spurs’ best players since Conte took over, with the Italian extremely impressed with his performances as of late.

Speaking just a couple of days ago, Conte praised the hard work that Doherty has been putting in on the pitch.

“Matthew is the typical player that is showing big improvement,” explained the Italian. “If you remember at the start he didn’t play a lot with me because at that moment I think he didn’t deserve to play.

“Then he worked very hard. He is a really good guy and in every training session you see the desire and the will to improve himself.

“He has a great mentality, many times when players don’t play a lot they go down mentally. Instead he has shown me to be strong and shown me ‘I do what you want, I am going to improve and when I am ready I want to play’.”

Hopefully the former Bohs’ man can return to the pitch next season and carry on playing the way he has been in 2022.

