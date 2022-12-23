Matt Doherty backs Harry Kane with seriously high praise

Very kind words from the Irishman.

Matt Doherty has backed Harry Kane to return to Spurs in great form following England’s dramatic exit from the World Cup in the quarter-finals.

Kane missed a crucial penalty that would have brought the game to extra-time against France, uncharacteristically blasting the ball over the bar.

Kane, who is normally lethal from that distance, had scored a penalty past his Spurs teammate Hugo Lloris earlier in the game, but his mistake in the second-half cost his side.

Despite the inevitable stress and disappointment that will come as a result of Kane’s penalty, Doherty has that he has the sort of mental strength to bounce back.

Matt Doherty on Harry Kane

He said: “Harry is absolutely fine. We all know his character, he’s one of the strongest characters we know, so he’ll be absolutely fine.

“Yeah, he came in at half-time [against Nice]. It was unexpected. We didn’t know. We’re obviously close friends, so it was good to have him back.

“I think all players use the negative times as a learning curve as a way to motivate them to be better. I don’t think it will be just for his case, I think a lot of people will be that way.

“For us, we want him to come back and be the best version of himself which he has been for most of the season so far.

“I don’t think we’ve got any questions about how he’s going to return. I think he’s going to come back pretty good and I think he’s going to score a lot of goals for us and win us a lot of games.”

Kane will likely be raring to go by the time Spurs have a Premier League game, there next one being against Brentford on St. Stephens’ Day.

Read More About: harry kane, matt doherty, Spurs