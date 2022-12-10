Matt Doherty enjoying club spell during World Cup

It bodes well for his future.

Matt Doherty is enjoying the World Cup break based on his form with Spurs, following their comfortable 4-0 win over Motherwell.

Spurs were able to field a strong side against the SPL team, with Doherty starting alongside the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, Yves Bissouma and Oliver Skipp.

Doherty started in the left-wing back position, with Djed Spence starting right-wing back. This is something that Antonio Conte asked of the Dubliner a lot last season, to mixed results.

However it worked a treat in this friendly match, with Doherty scoring two of Spurs’ goals in the 4-0 win.

The highlights 👇 Spurs 4-0 Motherwell pic.twitter.com/mqhW2h98iu — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 9, 2022

Matt Doherty in good form

Doherty is only starting on the left-hand side because of Ivan Perisic’s success at the World Cup, with the Croatian still in with an excellent chance of winning the whole thing.

Croatia have Argentina in the semi-final, where Perisic will take on his club teammate Christian Romero, with the winner reaching the final.

This could mean that for the first few games after the end of the World Cup, Doherty will be given the chance to make one of the two wing-back positions his own.

Doherty was given the same chance last season, and he took it with both hands, becoming one of Spurs’ best players during their top four race run-in.

However, a nasty injury saw him miss the end of the season, and he hasn’t been back in Conte’s good books ever since.

The Italian manager even publicly criticised Doherty, insisting that the player he was seeing this season was not the same as the player putting in top class performances last season.

While there is clearly a bit of an odd relationship that exists between the two, performances like Doherty’s against Motherwell will go a long way when it comes to getting back in the good books.

