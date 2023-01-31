Matt Doherty linked with shock move to Atletico Madrid

This would be sensational for the Irishman.

Matt Doherty has been linked with a shock move to Atletico Madrid, with deadline day well and truly kicking into gear on Tuesday morning.

Tottenham Hotspur have spent the majority of the January transfer window trying to sign a right wing-back in Pedro Porro, and it looks like they have finally got the job done at the 11th hour.

The London club have reportedly agreed a deal for Porro, with Sporting Lisbon accepting a £45 million fee for the Spanish international.

Matt Doherty.

This means that Doherty has fallen even further down the pecking order, with Emerson Royal starting ahead of him in recent weeks.

Atletico are reportedly interested in signing Doherty, as they themselves are losing Brazilian right-back Felipe this month, with Diego Simeone said to be eager to bring in the former Bohs man to replace him.

Matt Doherty linked with Atletico Madrid

One journalist, Matthew Moretto, has gone as far as reporting that Doherty has agreed a move to Atletico after advanced talks between the two clubs.

El Atlético ata a Matt Doherty. El lateral derecho llegará cedido, del Tottenham. @relevo Tal y como ha adelantado @marca. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) January 31, 2023

Atletico Madrid.

Doherty would become the first Irish player to play for Atletico Madrid, and would surely learn a lot under the management of Simeone.

While Doherty’s strengths on the football pitch have normally been the attacking side of his game, being coached by Simeone would inevitably improve his defending too, which would be music to the ears of Stephen Kenny.

Kieran Trippier came back a completely different player after spending two-and-a-half years out in Spain, and is currently the reaping the benefits of that coaching as he shines for Newcastle.

While the details currently remain unclear, Sky Sports News have reported that Doherty’s move to Atletico would be a loan until the end of the season.

BREAKING: Matt Doherty is set to join Atletico Madrid on loan. 🇪🇸 BREAKING: Tottenham's deal to sign Pedro Porro will be an initial loan deal with an OBLIGATION to buy. ⚪🚨 pic.twitter.com/hmraQ7Alkf — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 31, 2023

As this is a developing story, we will provide an update when more is revealed.

Read next: Arsenal agree deal with Chelsea for Jorginho

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: atletico madrid, matt doherty