Matt Doherty on Antonio Conte’s pre-season “torture”

Spurs are being tipped to be the fittest side in the league this season.

Matt Doherty has lifted the lid on Antonio Conte’ gruelling pre-season routine, which has caught the eye of the public over the past week or so.

Clips from Conte’s pre-season sessions have been shared widely over the past few days, with even the fittest of professionals like Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son dropping out at various points throughout the running drills.

Irishman Troy Parrott led the pack by the end of the session, and his international teammate Doherty has discussed exactly what it’s like to take part in the difficult sessions.

The Dubliner said that it is torture while it’s happening, but that by the time you go to bed you have a strong sense of accomplishment.

Matt Doherty on Antonio Conte’s pre-season training

Speaking to The Athletic, he said: “Yeah, pretty normal. Even the week before in London was along those lines so I don’t know if there will be any teams fitter than us. It’s not like anything I’ve done before. This is hard. It’s the hardest pre-season I’ve had.

“You get a great satisfaction once the session is over. Your mind has been tortured in the middle of it but when it’s done you feel proud and you go to bed at night time thinking ‘yeah, I’ve worked hard today’.

“You’re just thinking ‘don’t quit’. Even if you crawl over the line or you have to jog or walk towards the end. It’s that determination the manager has kind of instilled in us to keep going and never quit.”

Between Conte’s pre-season sessions, a really strong transfer window and a real sense of togetherness in the Spurs squad, many feel as though they could mount a genuine title challenge in the Premier League this season.

