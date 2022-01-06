Matt Doherty could be involved in major January transfer swap

Some exciting news in the Premier League.

The latest reports suggest that Matt Doherty could be involved in a major January transfer swap deal over the coming weeks.

There has been speculation that Bruno Lage is interested in bringing Doherty back to Wolves, and it seems as though this has legs, if the latest stories are to be believed.

The Athletic has reported that Doherty’s move back to Wolves would be a key part of Spurs’ plan to bring Adama Traore to London.

It is believed that Antonio Conte has plans to convert Traore into an attacking right wing-back, which is something he has done before at Wolves under Nuno Esperito Santo.

Conte is no stranger to turning wingers into wing-backs, which he has done with Ivan Perisic and Victor Moses in the past, among others.

Doherty hardly gets a look in at Spurs at present, with his most recent stint on the pitch not going to plan. He was taken off at half-time against Chelsea in Spurs’ 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat, which led to former Spurs defender Michael Dawson criticising his performance.

Matt Doherty Adama Traore swap?

It is understood that this deal would not be a straight swap, and that Spurs would also have to pay Wolves a fee to bring their unique talent to the London club.

It’s unclear how much Wolves would demand for Traore, and they are in an interesting position with the Spanish international. While he is an incredible talent and a unique asset, he does not start every game, so if they managed to get a decent fee for a bench player, Lage could be an extremely happy man.

Add that to the fact that they could also be receiving Doherty, who has played the best football of his career at Molineux, and it could be a deal that all parties involved are pleased with.

If Conte did manage to convert Traore into a wing-back, the potential for attacking output for Spurs could be incredible, which is bad news for the rest of the Premier League’s big sides.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: adama traore, matt doherty, Spurs