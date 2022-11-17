Mason Mount linked with shock move to Liverpool

A move that makes a lot of sense.

Mason Mount is being linked with a move to Liverpool as talks with Chelsea over a new contract have slowed down.

Mount’s deal expires in just over 18 months and his situation, according to The Guardian, has prompted clubs to check whether he could be lured away from Stamford Bridge.

The Guardian reported that Liverpool and Juventus are keeping track of the midfielder, as there have been issues with Mount and Chelsea reaching a new agreement.

According to The Athletic, there are a number of issues standing in the way of a new contract for Mount, with wages being one of the biggest problems.

Mount has played in every game for Chelsea so far this season, and was a clear favourite of both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel in previous regimes.

As a result, Mount is looking to become one of the highest earners at the club, as he feels he is one of the most important players. This would be a significant increase in pay, with Chelsea’s owners unsure as to whether it is a wise move.

Mason Mount to Liverpool

Mount to Liverpool seems like a move that would make a lot of sense on paper, as Jurgen Klopp has a habit of turning good players into great ones.

Mount is undeniably a very talented footballer, but what could attract Liverpool to the Englishman is his work ethic and durability.

As stated previously, Mount plays almost every minute for Chelsea, and has done for years. This level of commitment and dedication is the sort of thing that would come as music to Klopp’s ears.

Chelsea may be reluctant to let a talent like him go, especially given he came through the academy, but with Liverpool often quite frugal in the transfer window, this feels like a story that could have legs.

