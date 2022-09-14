Mason Greenwood features in Man United’s potential squad list

A surprising turn of events.

Mason Greenwood’s name has appeared on the Manchester United website, in a potential squad list for this Premier League season.

Wednesday morning saw Man United confirm their finalised 25-man squad list for the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The list sees all of Erik ten Hag’s new signings this summer included in the squad, including big-money winger Antony and defender Lisandro Martinez.

There are also spots for youngsters Nathan Bishop and Brandon Williams and while Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho – who regularly feature in the first-team squad – are not on the actual squad list, they are still eligible to be selected this season, as they are under 21 years of age.

This is where Greenwood’s name appears on the website, for the first time in a number of months, with the club making it clear that he is eligible to play if he is called upon.

Mason Greenwood update

While Greenwood is not included in the 25-man squad outright, his name appearing in the list at all means that the club have not ruled out some sort of a return at some point in the near future.

Greenwood is one of many youngsters to appear on the list, and while it may be a part of his contract that he be included in any potential squad, it does pose a number of questions about what the club’s stance on the player is.

Many have taken to social media to question why Greenwood’s name was included without some sort of asterisk explaining that he is currently suspended, which was done for the players that are on loan away from United.

A police investigation remains underway in relation to Greenwood’s alleged offences, with the club’s latest statement insisting that he would not be playing for United until it is resolved.

Greenwood’s ex girlfriend, Harriet Robson, shared numerous pieces of evidence against the young footballer on her Instagram page on in January of this year, which have since been shared widely across all social medias.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, Mason Greenwood